Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

