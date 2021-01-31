Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.