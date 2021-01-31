Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.14% of Asure Software worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

