Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 37.2% in January

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

