Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Canon updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.05-1.05 EPS.

Canon stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

