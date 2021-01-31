Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

