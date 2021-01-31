CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,016.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.00905437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00055773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.86 or 0.04480860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020315 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

