Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Several other research firms have also commented on RES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RES opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 391,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

