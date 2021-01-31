Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

