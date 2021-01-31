Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to Buy

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after buying an additional 308,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

