Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Downgraded by Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital cut shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CKHGY opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segment, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers various deposits products, including transactional and savings accounts; rental finance; and term loans, mortgage loans, home loans, commercial property loans, credit facilities, instalment sales and leases, and credit cards, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

