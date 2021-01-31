Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $25,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

