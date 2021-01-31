Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 213 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,601,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

LIN stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.68. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

