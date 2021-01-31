Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $40,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $56.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

