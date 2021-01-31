Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $45,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 278,237 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

