Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $52,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

