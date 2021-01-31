Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

