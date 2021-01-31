Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

