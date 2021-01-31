Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.5% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

