Cardstack (CARD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,934.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $70,934.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00911731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.49 or 0.04491299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.