Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CZMWY. DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock remained flat at $$160.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $162.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

