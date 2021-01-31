Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Carriage Services worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:CSV opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $595.17 million, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.