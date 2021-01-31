carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $107,938.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00908904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.01 or 0.04489090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031159 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.