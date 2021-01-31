Cascend Securities Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.