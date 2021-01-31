Caspian Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $8,029.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

