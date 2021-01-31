Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for about 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Catalent by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $115.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.