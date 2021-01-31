CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $19.40

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $22.50. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 38,954 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $991.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

