Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.