Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report sales of $34.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $34.23 million. Celsius posted sales of $24.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.71 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $169.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. 916,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.97 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

