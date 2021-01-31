CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.