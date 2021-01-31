Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.84.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.35. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

