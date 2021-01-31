Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.60 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

