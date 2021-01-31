Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1,874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

