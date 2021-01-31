Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 355,977 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

