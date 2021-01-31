Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

