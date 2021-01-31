Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 167.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,285 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

