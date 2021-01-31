Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

