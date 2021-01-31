Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

