Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CVCY stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

