CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 916,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

