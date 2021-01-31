Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $79,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $607.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $644.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

