Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

