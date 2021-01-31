Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Chegg stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.