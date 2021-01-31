Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

