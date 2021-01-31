Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after buying an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 331.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353,312 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chewy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

