Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

