Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

