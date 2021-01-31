Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.