Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 161.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMTX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of FMTX opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

