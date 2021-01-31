Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $68.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

